MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is holding an online public involvement meeting to receive public input regarding a proposed project to widen 1.5 miles of Interstate 10 in Mobile County between County Road 39 (McDonald Rd.) and County Road 59 (Carol Plantation Rd.) in order to provide an additional lane of travel in each direction.
The project will include widening the roadway toward the median, performing drainage improvements, installing concrete median barrier wall, implementing signing, performing resurfacing and restriping operations, and installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) components.
The project information and commenting form can be found online at the ALDOT website www.ALDOTinvolved.com.
Citizens may submit a comment for the following ways:
• Fill out an online form
• Print a comment sheet from the webpage and mail it to ALDOT’s Mobile Office
• Fax a comment sheet to (251) 473-3624
• Email a comment sheet to i10-addlanes-comments@dot.state.al.us
• Call (251) 470-8228 to leave a comment (3 minutes)
The deadline to submit a public comment is December 23, 2020.
Comment forms are also available in the ALDOT Southwest Region office. Due to COVID-19 precautions, paper comment forms are available by appointment only. Call (251) 470-8295 to schedule an appointment.
