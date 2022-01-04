MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin safety improvement work on U.S. 45 on Wednesday.

The work will include about 49 miles of centerline scoring on the two-lane portion of U.S. 45 from the Alabama 158 interchange in Prichard to the Mississippi state line. The goal of this project is to improve safety and help mitigate centerline-crossing crashes, according to ALDOT.

The approximately $375,000 contract was awarded to Ozark Striping Company. The project is expected to be completed by this spring 2022.

ADOT said motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and be mindful of crew members, equipment and the speed limit.