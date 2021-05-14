ALDOT to construct bridge on Wilmer-Georgetown Rd with jug handle over HWY 98

WILMER, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation anticipates beginning the fifth sr-158 extension project, constructing an interchange on Wilmer-Georgetown Road over what will be the future US-98 lanes beginning Thursday.

The project scope of work includes grading, paving, bridge, and drainage work as crews will construct an overpass over US-98 and provide a ramp connection from Wilmer-Georgetown Rd. onto US-98.

Wilmer-Georgetown Rd. will be closed to motorists between Danner Dr. and Thompson Rd while the overpass is constructed.

Drivers will use CR-63 (Glenwood Rd.) to bypass the work zone.

The $7.6 million-dollar contract was awarded to HCL Contractors and is anticipated to be completed by Winter 2022.