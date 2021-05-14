ALDOT to construct bridge on Wilmer-Georgetown Rd with jug handle over HWY 98

WILMER, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation anticipates beginning the fifth sr-158 extension project, constructing an interchange on Wilmer-Georgetown Road over what will be the future US-98 lanes beginning Thursday.
The project scope of work includes grading, paving, bridge, and drainage work as crews will construct an overpass over US-98 and provide a ramp connection from Wilmer-Georgetown Rd. onto US-98.
Wilmer-Georgetown Rd. will be closed to motorists between Danner Dr. and Thompson Rd while the overpass is constructed.
Drivers will use CR-63 (Glenwood Rd.) to bypass the work zone.
The $7.6 million-dollar contract was awarded to HCL Contractors and is anticipated to be completed by Winter 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.