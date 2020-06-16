Mobile, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Interstate 65 on Sunday, June 21.
According to ALDOT, the scope of the project includes performing roughly eight miles of milling, paving, and striping operations on I-65 from the I-65/I-10 Interchange to the Main Street overpass in Prichard near Exit 8.
Motorists can expect weekly nighttime, alternating lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
They say speed limits within the active construction work will be reduced when crews are working for the safety of crews and drivers. Motorists are required to follow all posted speed limits and remember to always use caution in the work zone.
The $4.6 million dollar project was awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc. and is anticipated to be completed in January 2021, weather permitting.
