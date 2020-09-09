MOBILE, Ala- The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a resurfacing project on Interstate 10 on Sunday, September 13.
The scope of the project includes performing roughly four miles of milling, paving, and striping operations on I-10 from just west of the Carol Plantation Rd. Overpass in Theodore to just east of the SR-193 overpass in Mobile.
Motorists can expect weekly nighttime, alternating lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The $3.4 million-dollar project was awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc. and is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.
