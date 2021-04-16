MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-90/98 Causeway (SR-16) from east of the Cochrane Bridge to west of the Tensaw River Bridge near Battleship Park in Mobile on Sunday night, April 18.
The scope of the project includes 2.935 miles of planning, paving, and striping operations as well as performing guardrail improvements.
Motorists can expect alternating, nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should follow all traffic control signage and use extra caution and reduced speeds in the work zone.
The $1.5 million-dollar project was awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc and is anticipated to be completed in June 2021.
