MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of US-90 (SR-16) from Lawrence St. to Water St. and Telegraph Rd. on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The scope of the project includes 0.67 miles of planning, paving, and striping operations as well as implementing guardrail and curb ramp improvements.

This project also includes a lane reconfiguration (or lane diet) to change the outside lane to a bike lane with a buffer in both directions to provide continuous bike facilities and connect the previous work on the City of Mobile’s Water St. Project to the ongoing work on the City of Mobile’s Broad St. Project.

There will be two travel lanes in each direction with median turn lanes.

Motorists can expect daytime, weekday lane closures for planning, paving, and striping operations with spot closures for guardrail and curb ramp work.

The curb ramp concrete operations are scheduled to begin Monday, June 7 and are expected to take one to two weeks to complete.

Paving operations will follow and are anticipated to begin near the end of June 2021. Motorists should follow all traffic control signage and use extra caution and reduced speeds in the work zone.

The $460,000 project was awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC and is anticipated to be completed in August 2021.