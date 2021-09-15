MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to begin a project to widen approximately 4.8 miles of Interstate 10 Sunday night, weather permitting.

ALDOT says the project extends from the Exit 10/CR-39 Interchange (McDonald Road) to the CR-69 (Plantation Road) overpass just west of Exit 15 in Mobile. Construction signs and other Traffic Control Devices are being installed this week in preparation for construction activity.

The project scope includes constructing an additional lane in each direction to increase the roadway from four to six lanes, providing median barrier, associated drainage, signage and Intelligent Transportation System devices such as overhead message boards and traffic cameras, ALDOT says.

While the project allows for restricted, alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as needed for certain phases of the project, daily lane closures to perform the work are not anticipated for the complete duration of the project. In order to minimize traffic impacts and allow for daytime work on this heavily traveled portion of interstate, the existing

two lanes of traffic will be shifted 12 feet to utilize the existing outside paved shoulder within the active work zones.

Temporary concrete barrier rail will be placed along the route to protect workers and equipment and allow access for construction crews working in the median area.

Drivers should note that there will be no usable shoulders within the specified one-mile active work zones, and drivers should expect a narrower roadway, ALDOT says. Also, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph as well through the work zone.

To assist motorists and first responders with assistance and accident response, ALDOT plans to stage wreckers within the work areas during the project to provide quicker response and clearance times to restore traffic flows as quickly as possible.

This $24.9 million-dollar project was awarded to H. O. Weaver & Sons LLC and is estimated to be completed by May 24, 2024, ALDOT says.