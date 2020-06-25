MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At approximately 1:32 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I-65 northbound at the 9 mile marker in Mobile County.
According to authorities, 58-year-old Terry Lee Smith of Mobile was working in a construction zone, when for reasons still under investigation, stepped out into traffic and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry.
The Toyota Camry was driven by 18-year-old Nickolas Lamont Cooper of Chickasaw.
ALEA says Smith, who died at the scene, worked for a contractor performing work in the area, but was not an ALDOT employee.
No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
Now this is sad. Was there no indication of road-work going on? Was the driver under the influence of something? Are we just not paying attention?
