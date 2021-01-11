CHICKASAW, Ala (WALA) – A Mcintosh teenager was killed Sunday night in a crash involving an on-duty Chickasaw Police officer, investigators said.
A family member identified the victim as 18-year-old Kenya Reed.
The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday around 8 p.m. on West Lee Street near I-65.
"The crash claimed the life of a Mcintosh teen, who was killed when the 2003 Honda Accord the teen was driving collided with a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by an on-duty Chickasaw police officer," the ALEA release said.
Chickasaw Police pointed all questions about the crash to ALEA, but FOX10 News was told the officer was responding to a call to back up another officer dealing with a disorderly individual. Police say the officer’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash.
The Chickasaw Police officer has been identified as Joseph Hand. He has been with Chickasaw Police for 1 year, but is at least a 5-year veteran of law enforcement. Hand was not injured in the crash.
Reed was a graduating senior at Mcintosh High School.
The school’s principal posted this statement on Facebook: "The McIntosh High School faculty, staff, and student body mourn the loss of graduating senior Kenya Reed. She was a very talented student-athlete who excelled in the classroom as well as on the court and field. Kenya was an outspoken, outgoing leader among her classmates and teammates and her sweet personality and willingness to serve others will truly be missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.