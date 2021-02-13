MOBILE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement on their investigation into a fatal accident that happened Thursday evening in Mobile County.
The statement reads as follows:
"A single-vehicle crash at approximately6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb.11, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman. Thelma L. Johnson, 44, was killed with the 2013 Hyundai Genesis she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Johnson was pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 10 east near the 13-mile marker, 2 miles west of Mobile. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."
