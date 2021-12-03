PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A crash between a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler Friday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Wilmer man.
The wreck occurred around 5:47 a.m. on Alabama 158 within the Prichard city limits, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Troopers said a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Leslie Clarence Collings struck the trailer of a 2018 International tractor-trailer driven by Lana Denise Griffin, 30, of Calvert. Collings died at the scene, authorities said.
The roadway reopened just before 1 p.m. Friday.
ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
