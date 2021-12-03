MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is working to get more information from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) regarding a grinding, wreck on Industrial Parkway early Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when a red pickup truck collided with a flatbed. Another pick-up was also involved.

The parkway reopened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

ALEA has not released any other information on the crash.