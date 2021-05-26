IRVINGTON, Ala. --A vehicle and a bicycle were involved in a crash that happened at around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman.
According to ALEA, Laura Elizabeth Bosarge, 49, was riding a bike when she was struck by a 1993 GMC Sonoma driven by Thomas Henry, 68, also of Irvington.
Bosarge was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash happened on Argyle Road, about four miles south of Irvington, in Mobile County.
The investigation is still on going.
