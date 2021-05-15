MOBILE, Ala. --A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:33 p.m. on Friday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman.
According to ALEA, Ladonna Kay Douglas, 40, was driving a 2008 Scion TC, which left the roadway and struck a tree.
Douglas succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 193 at the 9 mile marker, approximately nine miles south of Mobile.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
