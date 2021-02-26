MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Markia Zynez Yates.

Markia Zynez Yates was last seen on February 21 wearing a blue, pink, and yellow jacket with pink jogging pants and wearing a Betty Boop backpack at 12:30 pm in Mobile.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Markia Yates, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.