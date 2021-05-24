The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Person Alert for 57-year-old Richard Dana Horn.

Authorities say Horn was last seen on April 26, 2021 wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans in the area of Schillinger Road and Old Government Street in Mobile.

ALEA says the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports Horn may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Horn is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.