The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Person Alert for 57-year-old Richard Dana Horn.
Authorities say Horn was last seen on April 26, 2021 wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans in the area of Schillinger Road and Old Government Street in Mobile.
ALEA says the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports Horn may have a condition that could impair his judgement.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Horn is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.