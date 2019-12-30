CITRONELLE, Ala. --ALEA State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in northern Mobile County that claimed the life of a Citronelle man and left a woman hospitalized.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, Samantha Reid, was traveling north on Rowe Street near East Lebaron Avenue in a 2005 GMC Envoy when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
Jacob Reid, 40, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Samantha Reid was transported to University Hospital in Mobile.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
