ALEA Troopers on Tuesday morning are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that left the scene on southbound U.S. 43 south of Steel Drive in Mt. Vernon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Traffic is moving and the roadway should be completely clear within the next few minutes or so, an ALEA spokesman said just before 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact State Troopers at 251-660-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.