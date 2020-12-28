The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released some details from its investigation of the single-vehicle crash Sunday that claimed the life of a Theodore man who was a Mobile city official.
Paul Charles Wesch, 66, was killed when the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree, ALEA said. Wesch was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Wesch was Mobile's finance director and acting chief of staff for Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
ALEA said the crash occurred about 1:12 p.m. on Bellingrath Road, seven miles south of Theodore.
Troopers continue to investigate
