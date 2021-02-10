ALEA searches for 20-year-old man missing after car crash in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - A family is desperate for answers in a bizarre disappearance of a 20-year-old Mt. Vernon man after a car crash Tuesday night.

Family of Devon Jones say they were told by residents near the crash site on Coy Smith Highway that Jones took off into nearby woods after the wreck.

A search for him came up empty Wednesday night - as state troopers and family searched in the woods off Coy Smith Highway for any trace of Jones.

“We got a blank mind right now because we haven’t heard or seen him and here again it’s been 24 hours, a whole day without seeing him or hearing from him," Jones' sister said.

The head-on-collision Tuesday night sent at least one woman to the hospital, firefighters say. Jones' relatives believe Jones ran into the woods after the crash with a head injury.

They are pleading with anyone, particularly people in the Mt. Vernon and Citronelle area to call them if they see Jones or know where he is.

“We love you, you didn’t do anything wrong. Come home. Come home. You have a family waiting on you," Jones' cousin Gary Johnson said.