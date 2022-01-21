MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man was arrested after a fast and furious high-speed chase in southern Mobile County in a stolen truck.

Investigators said Donald Quinn Jr. was speeding on Alabama188. When a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tried to pull him over, he allegedly gunned it, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase ended in Bayou La Batre.

ALEA said the truck Quinn was driving was stolen.