MOBILE, Ala. --ALEA Troopers are investigating a pair of serious, pre-dawn crashes that occurred on I-10 in Mobile county on Sunday, July 5.
The first was a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3:00 a.m. westbound near the 7 mile marker. At least two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The second was a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred eastbound shortly before 5:00 a.m. at the 7.9 mile marker. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
Troopers are still on-scene of the second crash.
There are no reported traffic issues at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.