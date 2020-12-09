MOBILE, Ala. --At approximately 11:15 p.m., December 8, Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division arrested Keylor Ysaias Vasquez, 27, of Houston, Texas and Juan Jaime Rodriguez Avila, 22, of Houston, Texas.
Vasquez and Avila were arrested and charged with 20 counts of receiving stolen property 3rd degree (felony), possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to ALEA, the arrest happened after a traffic stop when Troopers seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and numerous stolen electronic devices.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.