MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile DA's Office, a preliminary hearing was held for Anthony Orr.
The defendant is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder x 2, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of Eldred Hall during Mardi Gras earlier this year.
The shooting happened between St. Anthony and Dearborn streets not long before the Infant Mystics parade rolled on February 24th. Law enforcement authorities say Anthony Orr shot his ex-wife and her new boyfriend.
All cases have been bound over to the Grand Jury.
