MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An IRS office in Mobile was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious envelope was found inside.
The report came in around 2 p.m. from the University Place office complex University Boulevard between Grelot Road and Cottage Hill Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said an IRS employee was handling an envelope sent to the office when he noticed an "unknown liquid" oozing from it. Officials said the envelope was sent to the office from Hungary.
The 55-year-old employee then started "experiencing symptoms" that caused concern. Officials have not described the symptoms, but they said the man is in stable condition. He will be monitored at the scene for a few hours before he's released.
Other employees were evacuated from the building and the employee who handled the envelope was placed in quarantine inside the office.
Mobile Fire-Rescue's hazmat team was called to the scene and crews went inside the building. The all-clear was given after about 90 minutes.
Officials have not yet said what the liquid was.
