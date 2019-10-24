MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of trading gunfire with Mobile police this past summer, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun charge.
Andrew Lee Mitchell III, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by someone under indictment on a felony. He admitted to having a gun near the R.V. Taylor public housing complex on Aug. 8 even though he had been charged in 2008 with first-degree robbery.
Authorities contend that Mitchell fired shots from a .40-caliber pistol as officers were getting out of their vehicle on Duval Street after spotting co-defendant Johnny Tyrece Vail. None of the officers were hurt, but one of them fired back and struck both defendants.
Investigators later determined that the gun Mitchell used had been purchased four months earlier by another man from Eddie’s Wholesale Jewelry on Government Boulevard, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.
Vail already has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and will be sentenced in January.
Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock scheduled Mitchell’s sentencing for January, as well. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In addition, a Mobile County District Court judge last month sent attempted-murder charges in connection with the shootout to a grand jury.
Mitchell’s trial on the robbery charge is set for April.
According to the plea agreement, Mitchell fell to the ground after getting hit by return fire from the police officer. The pistol he was holding hit the ground near him, according to the document.
Vail admitted to dropping his weapon and a small brown bag while running toward an abandoned building.
