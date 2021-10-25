MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A scary encounter for a few people in Mobile on Monday, as an unexpected critter crawled out of one of the storm drains.

An alligator, right in the middle of South Washington Avenue, and it drew a lot of attention.

Kenisha Miller and Anthony Patterson were the first to spot the gator, and they couldn't believe it themselves.

"We saw the gator hanging out the drainage over there and we didn't think it was real, and so we turned around and came back and he was coming up into the grass," Patterson said. "And we started recording and everybody starting coming out like wow a gator in the hood!"

The pair acted quickly and called 911. Wildlife rescue came and took the gator away.

Luckily they showed up when they did, as kids nearby were getting off a school bus.

"The bus stop was right there and the kids was getting off the bus and they could've been playing in the grass and not seen the gator and easily could've got bitten," Patterson said.

Miller says they stayed and waited to watch out for the kids, because the situation could have gone bad quickly.

"It could have been a ended life so swiftly," Miller said. "I mean it really could have."

It was unclear where the alligator was taken.

Thankfully no one was hurt by that alligator.