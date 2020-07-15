MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The list of 16 finalists has been narrowed to four of Alabama’s most outstanding educators. Each of these educators is described as a true classroom ambassador.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year (TOY) Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs. This year’s four finalists have been selected from a group of more than 150 highly skilled educators. The 2020-2021 finalists are:
District One Secondary Teacher of the Year: David Dai - Alma Bryant High School, Mobile County Public School System.
District Six Elementary Teacher of the Year: Andrew Fletcher Jackson - Eden Elementary School, Pell City School System.
District Two Elementary Teacher of the Year: Kathryn Knorr - Ogletree Elementary School Auburn City School System.
District Three Secondary Teacher of the Year: Michael Sinnott - Vestavia Hills High School, Vestavia Hills City School System.
