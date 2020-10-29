UPDATE: According to Alabama Power, their teams are on the ground and restoration is underway. And as of 11:00 a.m., 465,000 are still without power in the state.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power says more than 160,000 residents are without power as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.
Officials are reporting that outages are widespread with about 163,000 without power in Mobile and surrounding areas.
From the utility: "At first light, our storm team will actively assess and respond to outages. #HurricaneZeta continues to move through Alabama, bringing tropical storm force winds. At this time, there are 494,000 outages across the state."
The Associated Press reported at 5:45 a.m. that nearly 2 million customers were without power across several Southern states before dawn Thursday as now-Tropical Storm Zeta races through the region.
According to the website PowerOutage.us, about 1.8 million were without electricity in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia has the most with more than 800,000 in the dark.
