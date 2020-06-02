AltaPointe Health is hiring and holding a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday, June 3. It will take place at 1015 Montlimar Drive in Mobile from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Job applicants should bring an updated resume and will have an opportunity to meet with HR representatives on-site.
AltaPointe provides mental health, substance abuse, intellectual disability, and primary care service to more than 35,000 people each year.
To learn more about AltaPointe and the open positions, visit altapointe.org.
