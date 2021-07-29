AltaPointe Health is leading the way in training physicians to provide specialized care to people struggling with addictive disorders.

So, how does it work?

The fellowship program is for physicians who have completed residency training in a specific specialty like family medicine, psychiatry, or neurology who want to gain additional expertise in treating individuals with addiction to drugs or alcohol. A physician graduating from the one-year program might choose to work specifically in an addiction treatment program, or they might simply want to better be able to treat the patients that they see in their own practices.

The University of South Alabama Department of Psychiatry is the sponsoring department for the fellowship.

The department has had a very close working relationship for many years with AltaPointe Health.

Fellows will primarily work within the AltaPointe substance use disorder clinics and will also provide consultation to individuals at the University Hospital Emergency Department.

Why is the addiction medicine fellowship important?

There is a shortage of physicians trained to evaluate and treat people with drug and alcohol addiction throughout the country, and we have a particular shortage of addiction medicine experts in Alabama. AltaPointe decided to start the fellowship because of the tremendous need to increase the number of addiction experts in the state.

Has AltaPointe seen an increase in people seeking help for substance misuse?

Unfortunately, there has been a big increase in the use of alcohol and other drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and AltaPointe says it is seeing a tremendous increase in the number of people presenting with substance use disorders. There is also a lot of evidence that the number of overdose deaths has increased significantly during the pandemic. AltaPointe says it will likely continue to feel the effects of this in our community for years to come.

Where are physicians from you are training?

Fellows will work in several AltaPointe locations including the West Mobile substance use disorders clinic, the Bayview Clinic, and at the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center. They will also see patients at University Hospital who present with a substance use issue or who might have one in addition to the reason they came to the hospital. Fellows will gain a lot of experience with Medication-Assisted treatment which means using medications specifically to help individuals in addiction recovery. An example would be using methadone, buprenorphine, or naltrexone for people with opioid use disorders. Physicians will also gain experience in helping people experiencing withdrawal from substances and in using motivational interviewing techniques to help patients decide to make behavioral changes.