MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- AltaPointe Health is working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and local leaders to reduce the number of people with a mental illness in jail in Mobile County. Stepping Up is a nationwide initiative to link people to treatment, reduce the number of arrests and reduce recidivism.
Dr. Cindy Gipson talks about the initiative and AtlaPointe's efforts in this interview with FOX10's Shelby Myers on "Good Day Gulf Coast."
