MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- AltaPointe Health is hosting job fairs today and next week in Mobile.

Job seekers can meet face-to-face with recruiters until 2 p.m. today at the AltaPointe’s corporate office, 5741 Southland Drive in Mobile.

For those unable to make it today, the company plans another hiring event on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the same location.

AltaPointe provides primary and mental health care. No experience is necessary and the company offers, flexible schedules, competitive benefits and sign-on bonuses for several positions.

For more information, visit AltaPointe’s website at altapointe.org and click on the careers tab.