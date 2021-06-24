MOBILE, Ala. --University of South Alabama National Alumni Association has announced a partnership with Braided River Brewing to launch a USA-branded beer.

The USA beer will be available at MacQueen Alumni Center events and at Hancock Whitney Stadium beginning this fall.

They also needs your help to name it.

Simply submit your beer name idea(s) by June 30 in the comments section on their post on Facebook and be sure to “Like” the page.

They’ll pick the winner on July 2.