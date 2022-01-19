Deep South Amateur Radio Club members were at Battleship Memorial Park to prepare for a disaster drill.
Members were in the ship's crow's nest mounting and running communication equipment. It's part of next weekend's Winter Field Day, a disaster drill designed to help create emergency communication links with other Ham Radio operators around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.