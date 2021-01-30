PRICHARD Ala, (WALA) The Amber Alert issued for the missing child from Prichard has been cancelled.
According to Det. Andrews with the Prichard PD SVU 11 month old Kamel Karter Antone was returned to his mother around 5:50 a.m. Saturday. The child was unharmed. Detective Andrews said the child's father will be charged with several felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.