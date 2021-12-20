MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- New allegations are being made against a former University of South Alabama women's head volleyball coach and the university.

An amended lawsuit on Friday and a news release on Monday asserts the claims against former USA coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell and South Alabama, alleging the university was aware of an abusive situation and failed to take action to protect its student athletes.

A federal lawsuit filed in September claims Meeks-Rydell sexually harassed and physically and emotionally abused her players for several years. The plaintiffs in the suit are former South Alabama volleyball players. The lawsuit was amended Friday to include the new claims.

Meeks-Rydell along with USA Athletic Director Joel Erdmann and former assistant coaches Rob Chilcoat and Patricia Gandolfo were named as defendants in the suit in September.

New allegations made by additional plaintiffs in the amended complaint make clear that the university was aware of the issues within its women’s volleyball program and failed to take adequate steps to address the situation and protect its student-athletes, according to the news release.

Friday’s filing alleges that Chris Moore, associate athletic director, perpetuated the abusive situation in the university’s women’s volleyball program.

The university on Monday declined to comment on the allegations, citing a policy against commenting on pending litigation. An attorney representing Meeks-Rydell also declined to comment at this time.

The case was originally brought by former South Alabama volleyball players Rachael DeMarcus and Alexis Silver against Meeks-Rydell and the others. Friday’s amended complaint adds six additional former players as plaintiffs: Caitlin Tipping, Meaghan Jones, Hannah Kazee, Hannah Johnson and two unnamed individuals, referred to as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

The amended complaint also adds Moore and current senior associate athletic director, Jinni Frisbey, as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges the athletes were routinely subjected to blatant sexual harassment and sexual, physical and emotional assault by Meeks-Rydell. It alleges Meeks-Rydell created a climate of fear and intimidation among the volleyball team players. She regularly overly trained players and coerced them to practice or play while injured, in violation of NCAA bylaws, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit goes on to allege she often would verbally abuse injured players, ridiculing and accusing them of faking injuries and forcing them to play through serious medical conditions, including concussions and asthma attacks, as well as ankle and knee injuries.

The complaint also alleges that Meeks-Rydell physically and sexually abused her players, forcing one to “cuddle” with her in hotel room beds during team road trips, pinching players’ buttocks as they exited the team bus and forcing them to engage in “floor hugs” in which team members laid on the ground while Meeks-Rydell laid on top of them.

On at least one occasion, the lawsuit alleges, Meeks-Rydell, apparently upset with DeMarcus, slapped her across the face.

The alleged abusive behavior continued unchecked throughout 2019 and 2020, with the direct knowledge of defendants Erdmann, Chilcoat, Gandolfo, as well as other university officials, all of whom either could have, or should have, reported or stopped the abuse but failed to do so, the lawsuit alleges.

“Alexis Meeks-Rydell, the University of South Alabama, and the other defendants had a duty to ensure the safety of its student-athletes. Not only did they fail to do that, but they also actively conspired to cover up a situation that they knew was detrimental to these young women,” said Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann, plaintiffs’ counsel and a partner at DiCello Levitt Gutzler, for the news release. “It’s become all too common for collegiate athletes to endure this type of abuse, but what makes this case particularly shocking is how brazen and willful the University was in coercing one of its students to write a fraudulent letter to the NCAA to cover up its knowledge of the situation. These women—and all women, for that matter—deserve so much more, and we are committed to ensuring they get justice.”

The lawsuit states:

“Meeks-Rydell’s relentless and pervasive pattern of harassment and abuse occurred in violation of federal and state laws, as well as in violation of National Collegiate Athletic Association ('NCAA') regulations established to protect student-athletes’ educational opportunities outside of their chosen sport. The University had a duty to protect its students from such abuse and the University failed to do so. The University knew of Meeks-Rydell’s misconduct, through its officials and agents who were physically present during and directly aware of the physical and emotionally manipulative and abusive verbal harassment. These officials and agents were in positions to remedy the circumstances, and refused to act to protect Plaintiffs and other student-athletes. The University acted with deliberate indifference to Meeks-Rydell’s actions and the abuse to which Plaintiffs were subject. Senior associate athletic director Frisbey assisted in encouraging the abuse Plaintiffs suffered. Asa result of the University’s actions and failures to act, Plaintiffs were deprived of their enjoyment of educational opportunities and programs to which they were entitled as student-athletes at the University of South Alabama."

“Meeks-Rydell’s abuse was so severe that my clients not only suffered prolonged physical and psychological issues, but they were left with no choice but to abandon their athletic and academic careers at the University of South Alabama. Meeks-Rydell’s inappropriate and abusive conduct frequently and consistently occurred in the physical presence of the other coaches and staff,” said Kenneth P. Abbarno, a DiCello Levitt Gutzler partner and plaintiffs’ counsel, for the news release. “I sincerely hope that we, as a society, are not becoming desensitized to the abuse of young, female athletes at the hands of authority figures who they should be able to trust with their physical and emotional well-being. We’ve seen far too many instances of abusive behavior toward athletes who were afraid to speak up due to fear of retribution from their coaches and institutions. We have heard from the parents of several plaintiffs that Director Erdmann had been contacted directly and informed of this abusive behavior. This abusive and illegal mistreatment of young athletes simply needs to stop. It can no longer be condoned, ratified, or ignored.”

Meeks-Rydell was hired as the university’s women’s volleyball team head coach in December 2018 and served in that role until she resigned in February 2021. She currently serves as an assistant coach at Purdue University Fort Wayne but was placed on administrative leave in September 2021 after the original complaint was filed, according to the news release.

Former assistant coaches Chilcoat and Gandolfo have also moved on from the university to serve as assistant coaches at Brown University and the University of West Florida, respectively, the news release states.

Moore, Frisbey and Erdmann remain at South Alabama.