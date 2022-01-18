Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With COVID-19 tests few and far between, the federal government is rolling out a program to send 4 free at-home rapid tests to anyone who wants them, and some are already ahead of the game.

Right now, the federal government has already secured more than 420 million tests for distribution across the nation, with aims to bump that number up to 1 billion soon.

Today, the Biden administration launched www.covidtests.gov. Simply fill out a shipping address, click check out now, and place the order.

"It's amazing,” said Darlene Martin. “We've been waiting in all these lines. You don't have to go anywhere. You don't have to risk anything. You don't have to do anything. Just do it and let them deliver it to your house."

Tests are expected to ship through the postal service within 7 to 12 days of ordering, and while many are jumping on the bandwagon to receive theirs, others are skeptical.

Emma Bumpers said some people may not perform the tests properly and get incorrect results.

"I would discourage people because I don't think it's going to give accurate readings,” she said.

Another said she's going to leave it to the professionals.

"I don't know about doing such a sensitive test and something that's so, so important at home,” said another Mobile woman.

The White House estimated the cost of the first 500 million tests at about $4 billion. That will be paid for with the $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief bill signed into law in March.