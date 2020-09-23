MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Amid a global pandemic followed by a hurricane, few would dispute that this has been a challenging school year.
“That’s an understatement,” Mobile County school board President Don Stringfellow said.
Alabama’s largest school system resumed operations Wednesday, with students returning to remote learning. Hurricane Sally disrupted plans to return students to the classroom, but Stringfellow said he believes things are back on track again.
“I’m very confident that if we don’t have any other natural occurrences or whatever – God help us – that in a couple of weeks, we should have most of the students that want to be back in, face to face, back in the building,” he said.
Allentown Elementary School principal Ashtiny Roberts said she cannot recall another year in her entire career that has been as difficult. Her teachers were back in the classroom Wednesday, teaching their students, who were learning from home.
But it will not be too much longer before the strangely quiet hallways are again filled with the sound of young children.
The first students to return to campus will be certain students with special needs. They now are scheduled to come back to school on Monday. They will be followed by students on the following schedule:
- Oct. 5: Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first-, sixth- and nine-graders.
- Oct. 12: Students in grades 2, 3, 4, 7 and 11.
- Oct. 19: Students in grades 5, 8, 10 and 12.
And, of course, all of that is voluntary. Families have the option to keep their children learning remotely if they choose. Schools are surveying families now to gauge how many students will be returning.
School system spokeswoman Rena Philips said officials do not yet have the results of that survey. Roberts said of the Allentown Elementary School parents who have responded so far, roughly a quarter have indicated they will stay remote.
Roberts said that number surprised her somewhat. She said she hopes more will choose to return later.
Still to be determined is how many – if any – of these lost days will have to be made up. Stringfellow, the board president, said system administrators have been discussing the issue with the Alabama Department of Education.
“A lot may depend on whether we have any more disruptions,” he said.
