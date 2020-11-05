MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Efforts to retry a 40-year-old murder cases that originally ended in a hung jury have run into a complication that has disrupted so much of life in 2020 – COVID-19.
Alvin Ray Allen, accused of a murder and rape that occurred in 1980, watched Thursday as Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks and the lawyers hashed out a coronavirus-impacted court calendar. The judge ultimately set the case for a status hearing in February, with the goal of going to trial in March or April.
“Scheduling in this pandemic is very difficult,” Brooks said. “Because we don’t know what the future holds. It’s changing every day.”
Police arrested Allen last year after a standoff. Authorities alleged that he raped and milled 19-year-old Sandra Williams, found dead miles away from her apartment on Azalea Road. Officials say she had been raped and stabbed.
A jury could not agree on a verdict earlier this year. It was the last case tried in Mobile County before the pandemic interrupted court schedules.
Defense lawyer Dennis Knizley said he and his client are eager to resolve the charges, which they deny.
“He certainly maintains his innocence and want to get this behind him,” he told FOX10 News outside the courtroom. “It’s been with him now two years, and we’re ready to get this resolved. I’m sure the family of the alleged victim is, as sell.”
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Herren pushed for a fixed trial date.
“The earliest possible is preferrable, but something firm when it is set,” she said.
The judge assured her that he would do his best.
“This is certainly a case we’ll prioritize,” Brooks said. We’ve tired it once already.”
Rick Williams, a lawyer hired to represent the victim’s relatives, said they also are eager for a resolution.
“The loss of this family member, very tragic very emotional,” he said. “Very difficult for the family to accept. It’s been a long time since all this happened. … I’m just there to comfort them and to answer their questions and to do anything that they could possibly need me to help them with,.”
Williams said it is challenging for a victim’s family to have to go through a trial, let along two.
“It’s very difficult for the family because they want some kind of closing,” he said.
