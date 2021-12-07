Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A national ammunition shortage has left gun buyers finding it hard to get their firearms loaded. Gun shops in Mobile date this shortage back to the beginning of the pandemic, when a surge of first-time gun owners got ready to lock and load.

Demand is up, and supply is down. There are plenty of guns, but there’s not enough ammunition.

"Every day, it's not just a Mobile thing, it's nationwide,” said Jeff Stone, owner of Stone Arms. “We have distributors from all over the country, and this is definitely a nationwide shortage that started basically when COVID started."

What caused this? Chip Dupree at McCoy Outdoors has his answer.

"The election cycle,” said Dupree. “We had a pretty contentious election not too long ago, then the pandemic, and then all the violence people saw on television riots. People got scared."

He said there's been a surge in first-time gun owners, and with millions more now trying to get their hands on ammo, Dupree said the market wasn't prepared.

"Since 2020, 8.5 million people bought guns that have never owned guns before, so estimate two boxes of ammo for each of those first-time gun owners, and that's hundreds of millions of rounds of ammunition that no one could have foreseen having to make," he said.

At Stone Arms off Airport Boulevard, owner Jeff Stone said the ammo they are lacking is for hunting, which has been difficult during deer season.

Stone raised the question if the shortage could also be due to people hoarding.

"I’ve had people come in asking if we have .270, we'll tell them no, and they'll say they have plenty but just wanted to get more," said Stone. "That could be a problem if people are buying just to have a surplus of it and others have none."

Regardless, it could be months before things return to normal.

“It's going to be a while before we have full shelves again,” said Dupree.

While Stone Arms and McCoy Outdoors are not completely wiped out, both said ammo does quickly fly off shelves.