Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Amtrak says they are ready to start passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile in two months, offering two, daily roundtrips, but the approaching deadline is a worry to Judith Adams of the Alabama State Port Authority.

"We are not against a passenger rail, but we are against the way Amtrak is bringing their passenger rail into our community,” said Adams.

Adams said they have yet to reach a solid agreement with Amtrak regarding bringing their passenger rail to the Port City. Adams claimed Amtrak hasn't done enough research. She is concerned Amtrak could negatively change freight transportation in Mobile.

"Failure to understand the impacts to your freight mobility here at the port means you could disrupt that freight mobility, and shippers have options,” she said. “That means they can go to other competing ports, and they can take those jobs with them."

After reaching out to Amtrak, they declined an interview, but sent FOX 10 a press release from March, stating five years of federally led research has been done.

One of the larger benefits of Amtrak would be increasing tourism in Mobile, and under Amtrak’s newest commitment, they would repair existing platforms in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Mobile.

Amtrak official Dennis Newman stated in the release, "Amtrak has a right to use these railroads’ tracks, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach agreement after years of effort just to operate two short and quick round trip Amtrak trains."

Mayor Stimpson stated in April that until Amtrak conducts the proper studies to prove they will be beneficial to Mobile and the Gulf Coast, a final decision will yet to be made.

"Nobody has shown us that it will not be negatively impacted,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Until we know that from a study, then you're going to see us standing up to the side waiting to Amtrak and the freight carriers to get together on it."

There hasn’t been passenger rail along the Gulf Coast since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged the tracks.