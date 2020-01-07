MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The charge against a now fired City of Mobile animal control officer has been upgraded to a felony.
Mobile Police rearrested Christopher Dressel on January 4th and booked him into Metro Jail on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge, a felony.
Dressel is still in jail and is set to face a judge for the first time on January 9th.
FOX10 News reached out to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office about why Dressel’s charge was upgraded, but we have not heard back.
Dressel, a former City of Mobile Animal Control Officer, is accused of kicking and then striking a dog "with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate."
Dressel was fired last month because of the alleged encounter that happened on Nov. 10.
The owner of the dog that was allegedly kicked and struck by Dressel spoke exclusively to FOX10 News in December.
William Schreiber, the dog's owner, said he knew something was wrong when he went to pick up the dogs from the city animal shelter, but he says he was not told anything happened. However, the city says the owner was informed.
“It's heartbreaking, I can't imagine how anyone could treat my dogs let alone any animal in such an inhumane way,” he said.
An Alabama State Port Authority Police report said Dressel was at the Port to pick up two dogs, but the dogs started barking at Dressel and that is when a Port Authority police officer saw Dressel "kick one of them." The Port Police officer then stepped in and ordered Dressel to get into his city truck. Port Police then "loaded the dogs up for him."
The City of Mobile said the dogs were checked out by a veterinarian the day the encounter was reported, and the dogs were found to be okay.
“All I really want is to make sure that Christopher Dressel never be allowed to work in animal control again because I don't want to see that happen to any other animals,” he said.
Dressel told FOX10 News over the phone during our initial reporting on the incident that he feels he should not have been fired because he believes his life was threatened.
Dressel was initially arrested on a cruelty to animal’s charge, a misdemeanor, in December.
