MOBILE, Ala (WALA) –- A local animal rescue group is all for the new federal animal cruelty law.
All 50 states have animal cruelty laws, but the local group said they still see some cases and hope making it a federal crime deters it.
The new law that went into effect last week makes it a federal crime to crush, burn, drown, suffocate, impale, and sexually exploit animals. If people are caught, they could be locked up for up to seven years.
“I think it won't be taken as lightly as it has been in the past and I hope they can start cracking down on it,” said Ashley Williamson, a volunteer at the Animal Rescue Foundation.
At the Animal Rescue Foundation on Rangeline Road they are jam packed with around 100 dogs and cats. Some of the animals they come across have been abused.
“They're just scared, they just want some love and sometimes they need a special home, fosters are very important for dogs like that,” Williamson said.
The law got a lot of bi-partisan support, it passed unanimously in the House and Senate. President Donald Trump signed the law into effect last week.
“We have a responsibility to honor the dignity of god's creation,” he said.
Back at the rescue, Williamson hopes animals stop being targeted.
“I think it takes someone who has lost all of their humanity to go after an animal that is defenseless like that, I don't know why anyone would do it otherwise,” she said.
