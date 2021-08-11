MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12, the Ann Street closure between Virginia and Tennessee streets will be extended from Virginia Street to Douglas Street.
City officials say this is necessary for the Ann Street Rehabilitation Project, which includes drainage improvements and resurfacing.
If you have any questions you may contact the City of Mobile's Traffic Engineering Department at 251-208-7457.
