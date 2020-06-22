MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Another agency is helping in the search for a man who disappeared more than two weeks ago.
36-year-old Carl Nix Jr. was last seen 15 days ago and now K-9s from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are joining the search.
“This is just tearing us apart because we don’t know which way to go, we just don’t know what to do, but we do know he’s out here somewhere,” said Rosemary Baily, a family member of Nix.
The MCSO K-9s searched three different areas, starting where Nix was last seen on June 7th on Golden Avenue.
Detectives and the dogs searched for about three hours on Monday.
“We’re hoping to pick up on a track even though it may be old and just see what path he may have taken,” said Capt. Paul Burch with MCSO.
Nix’s family and friends have been out searching every day for the last five days in hopes of bringing him home.
“We’re definitely trying to keep hope, but it has been 15 days now,” Bailey said.
Investigators said Nix is considered endangered because he has some mental issues and is believed to be off his meds.
MCSO is joining Prichard and Mobile police departments with this investigation.
“This is our family and he’s out here somewhere by himself,” Bailey said. “He’s not thrown away and we don’t want him out here like he’s thrown away like a piece of trash or something.”
MCSO expects to be back out searching by mid-morning on Tuesday.
