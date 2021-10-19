MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- It's been four days since five people were shot at the Williamson versus Vigor game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Two people have been arrested and another has been made.

24-year-old Reginald Todd of Mobile, prominent Troy University wide receiver, and Blount High School graduate, was charged with hindering the investigation as to Hezekiah Belfon's whereabouts.

"The biggest thing is he was not upfront and truthful about some facts and information he knew of when questioned," said Bryan Weed, public information officer for the Troy Police Department.

Hezekiah Belfon is the alleged shooter, with five active warrants out for his arrest.

Since Todd's arrest, a spokesperson from Troy University issued this statement: "We are aware of the situation surrounding Reggie Todd. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program pending an investigation."

Todd has since bonded out of the Pike County Jail.