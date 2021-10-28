MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It may be the big break Mobile police have been hoping for, as another Gulf Coast-area ATM is plundered. But this time, the alleged bandits are busted.

In another all too familiar scene on the Gulf Coast, an ATM is out of service, blocked off by caution tape. It’s the latest cash machine to be targeted by thieves. This one was ripped open Wednesday morning in Jackson County, Miss.

Louisiana State Police stopped a black Cadillac in Lake Charles driven by one of the men. He and the other two suspects from Houston were tracked down shortly after the crime and arrested.

Thirty-six-year old Jamarlon Butler, Jermaine Stambler and Christopher Wilson, both 33, are awaiting extradition to Jackson County on motor vehicle theft and commercial burglary charges.

The suspects are accused of using a truck and a strap to pry open the ATM at Citizens Bank on Lemoyne Boulevard.

This crime fits the exact same description of what’s been happening in Mobile in the last four months. Earlier this week, an ATM was ripped open on Airport Boulevard.

Back in July, a similar case occurred. The bandits were caught on surveillance video snatching a machine off its foundation, even dragging it. No one charged yet with those crimes.

Mobile police are trying to determine if this latest heist, right across the state line in Mississippi, is connected to the string of unsolved ATM thefts in the Port City.