MOBILE, Ala. --COVID Antibody Testing is now available at Coast Diagnostics at 4674 Airport Boulevard, Suite C in Mobile, Alabama.
The lab is open 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.
For the month of January, Coast Diagnostics is offering a limited cash price of $75 per Antibody test.
Appointments can be made by calling 251-459-8405.
Coast offers an extended test menu of both routine and cutting edge testing, using advanced technology for producing research and delivering results.
Specialties include COVID-19 testing, Hematology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Urinalysis, Microbiology, Pathology, and Next Generation Sequencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.